https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Biden-ParisClimateAgreement-environment-Trump/2020/11/05/id/995603

If Joe Biden becomes president, he promises to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement on his first day in office.

“Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement,” the former vice president tweeted on Wednesday. “And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it.”

President Donald Trump announced he would pull the country out of the Paris Climate Accord back in June 2017. The White House officially gave its notice to withdraw on Nov. 4, 2019. Legally, Wednesday was the first day the country could withdraw. The agreement is a global pact geared toward curbing climate change.

According to Newsweek, the Trump administration has rolled back about 100 environment regulations.

