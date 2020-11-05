https://www.theepochtimes.com/body-of-la-firefighter-missing-for-over-2-months-found-in-mexico_3565566.html

The body of a Los Angeles firefighter reported missing for over two months has been found by the Mexican authorities.

According to a news conference held on Nov. 4, Hiram Sanchez, the Baja California Central State Prosecutor, said that cremated skeletal remains were found on Oct. 23, and after identification, was determined to belong to Francisco Aguilar, the missing firefighter from Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), The Associated Press reported.

“Our Department was notified this afternoon that authorities in Mexico determined that human remains recently found there are those of LAFD firefighter/Paramedic Francisco Aguilar,” a statement issued by the LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas read.

“This is a tragic outcome to a case we were hoping would end differently. On behalf of the men and women of the LAFD, we send our deepest condolences to Firefighter Aguilar’s family and we stand ready to assist them in the days to come.”

On Aug. 27, the LAFD put out a post on its Facebook page asking the public to help locate the missing firefighter.

“The family of Firefighter III/Paramedic Francisco Aguilar is deeply concerned about his safety and are calling for his safe return after he vanished while on a trip to Mexico,” the post read.

The family said that Aguilar was staying at a condo near Rosarito and was last heard from on Aug. 20. An investigation was launched, and both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local authorities worked together in a bid to find the missing firefighter.

Two individuals have been arrested in relation to the death of Aguilar, according to The Associated Press.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested along with a 27-year-old man on a highway near Rosarito Beach after they were discovered to be in possession of Aguilar’s belongings, including Aguilar’s credit card.

The investigation indicated that the two allegedly stole Aguilar’s car and shot him, before allegedly selling his car. When asked where Aguilar was, the two individuals denied any knowledge of the victim and refused to comment on how they came into possession of his possessions.

The FBI investigation indicated that the woman, who was identified only as Fanny “N,” allegedly lured Aguilar to a meeting place in order to kidnap him for ransom. Aguilar tried to run away but was allegedly shot by the 27-year-old man, who was identified as Santos “N.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

