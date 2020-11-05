https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-73976-ballots-released-maricopa-county-56-1-donald-trump/

Maricopa County, Arizona, has released 73,976 more ballots shortly after 9 p.m. and 56.1 percent of them were for President Donald Trump!

This number is right on track for what President Trump needs to prevail in the state, especially after overperforming in the liberal stronghold of Pima County.

The breakdown of the latest ballot release went 42,276 (56.1%) for President Trump and 31,700 (42%) for Joe Biden.

The liberal stronghold of Pima County, Arizona, also published the results of 28,344 more ballots just after 8 p.m. — and President Donald Trump took them by a 5.1% margin! Of the 28,344 ballots — 13,045 (46%) were for Biden and 14,484 (51.1%) were for President Donald Trump.

TRENDING: WATCH: Ballot Count Watcher Describes At Least 130,000 Ballots ALL FOR BIDEN Arriving in Three Vehicles in Detroit in Dead of Night

The liberal media had been teasing a huge win in Pima County as a large part of their projection of Joe Biden taking the state.

Arizona was called early for Joe Biden by multiple networks and news outlets, including Fox News. However, it remains up for grabs by the Trump campaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

