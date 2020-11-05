https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-gop-observers-barred-entering-philadelphia-vote-counting-center-receiving-court-order-philly-sheriff-not-enforcing-appellate-court-order-video/

An appellate judge on Thursday morning handed the Trump campaign a win by allowing it to observe Pennsylvania officials count ballots.

“The media and the insiders is in the city, they’ve been trying to count Donald Trump out for years,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters on a call. “Donald Trump is alive and well.”

“We will win Pennsylvania. I have as much confidence today as I had yesterday. We also won a major victory in Pennsylvania this morning that helps ensure the transparency and openness that Pennsylvania deserves is held true,” he added.

However, Republican observers are barred from entering the Philadelphia vote counting center even after receiving the appellate court order.

TRENDING: WATCH: Ballot Count Watcher Describes At Least 130,000 Ballots ALL FOR BIDEN Arriving in Three Vehicles in Detroit in Dead of Night

BREAKING: Republican observers barred from entering Philly vote counting center even after receiving court order pic.twitter.com/9b6WIr7h4M — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 5, 2020

The Philadelphia Sheriff is not enforcing the appellate court order, according to Corey Lewandowski who is on the ground in Philly.

This is a banana republic.

Pam Bondi said the counting machines were moved far away from observers, defying the court order allowing GOP observers to be no more than 6 feet away from officials counting ballots.

WATCH:

PAM BONDI in Philly: “We’re not going away.” pic.twitter.com/VNhhNHHydr — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 5, 2020

The crooked DEMOCRAT lawyer for the city of Philadelphia Michele Hangley tweeted back in September that Joe Biden and Democrats needed a “landslide.”

Guess who decides whether or not Trump’s lawyers are granted access to observe vote counting… said Trump’s rapid response director Steve Guest.

THREAD. The DEMOCRAT lawyer for the city of Philadelphia Michele Hangley tweeted back in September that Joe Biden and Democrats needed a “landslide.” Guess who decides whether or not @realDonaldTrump‘s lawyers are granted access to observe vote counting… Michele Hangley. https://t.co/PW0PeOdcFW pic.twitter.com/hT4YwcUN2f — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 5, 2020

It gets worse.,,

Fake news NBC’s Andrea Mitchell falsely reported that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overruled the Commonwealth Court ruling in favor of the Trump campaign allowing observers.

Philadelphia mail-in ballot count has been temporarily halted as Democrats have gone to PA’s Supreme Court to try to reverse the Commonwealth Court ruling allowing Trump observers inside to watch the count (which is also live-streamed) – per @mitchellreports — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) November 5, 2020

There is no such ruling and no pending filings.

Per a PA Supreme Court Spokesperson says, “There is no filing in the Pa Supreme Court and the Court has NOT overruled any action by the Commonwealth Court. Again, the PA Supreme Court has NOT taken any actions on any Commonwealth Court case nor do they have any pending filings”

UPDATE: PA Supreme Court Spokesperson says, “There is no filing in the Pa Supreme Court and the Court has NOT overruled any action by the Commonwealth Court. Again, the PA Supreme Court has NOT taken any actions on any Commonwealth Court case nor do they have any pending filings” — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) November 5, 2020

Fake News NBC’s Andrea Mitchell literally just made up a PA Supreme Court ruling out of thin air.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

