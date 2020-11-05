https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-michigan-county-discovered-omitting-votes-trump/

Guest post by Benjamin Wetmore

Just an accident or mistake?

In the most divisive, contested, Presidential election in American history, the public is being told of voter irregularities happening in Detroit. But even in supposedly safe Republican areas, votes for President Trump are appearing to be suppressed, with an alleged 600 discovered today in just one Michigan precinct.

Jay Deboyer is the County Clerk for St. Clair County, which is currently 2-1 in favor of Trump, and blames hitting the “wrong button” for causing President Trump’s totals to be a significant number of votes off. This mistake is critical in Michigan where its critical 16 electoral votes are separated by 80,000 votes statewide according to the New York Times.

Michigan has 83 Counties, and St. Clair County has 163,040 people according to the Census, as of this past August there were 127,963 registered voters in the qualified voter file, the “QVF”. The County today reports 134,248 registered voters, of whom 92,670 voted in the November 3, 2020 election.

Eagle-eyed State Representative Shane Hernandez (R) spotted the vote discrepancy being reported in his home County of St. Clair, up in Michigan’s northeastern “thumb” area. Contacting his County Clerk about the apparent discrepancy in precincts Marysville 2 and 3, where it showed no absentee ballots for the President, the Clerk fixed the error and updated the totals mid-day today.

“I saw that there were missing votes in the County and worked to find them, and realized the absentees were missing,” Rep. Hernandez said. “Activists need to check every County for votes like this, this was a complicated election and the Presidency might very well come down to a few thousand votes. I was able to find these problems just sitting at home, I hope everyone looks into this and finds and fixes any problems.”

Many Michigan counties don’t properly post or make available their datasets for easy comparison and review by the public and it will take time for others with sufficient experience and skill to review the published results to ensure that they are accurately reporting President Trump’s vote.

Clerk Jay DeBoyer was asked for comment and has not responded.

