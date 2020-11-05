https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-project-veritas-nevada-usps-carrier-caught-tape-pledging-voter-fraud-remove-president-trump-office-video/

James O’Keefe strikes again!

Project Veritas on Thursday released undercover video of a Nevada USPS carrier pledging voter fraud to remove President Trump from office.

“I’m gonna see if I can get you some(ballots), like a nice little handful…”

“What’s your unit number? Let me see what I can do…”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Nevada @USPS Carrier Caught On Tape Pledging Voter Fraud To Remove @realDonaldTrump From Office “I’m gonna see if I can get you some(ballots), like a nice little handful…” “What’s your unit number? Let me see what I can do…”#MailFraud pic.twitter.com/plivtXSDZN — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 5, 2020

Project Veritas Wednesday night released a bombshell video of a Michigan USPS whistleblower detailing a directive from superiors to back-date late mail-in ballots as received November 3rd so they are accepted.

“Separate them from standard letter mail so they can hand stamp them with YESTERDAY’S DATE and put them through” – the whistleblower said.

James O’Keefe said, “Every single vote that was sent by mail should be subject to investigation. It is clear that the USPS cannot be trusted.”

