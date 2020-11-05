https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-project-veritas-pennsylvania-usps-whistleblower-exposes-anti-trump-postmasters-illegal-order-back-date-ballots-video/

BREAKING TONIGHT:

Project Veritas released an undercover bombshell video of a Pennsylvania USPS whistleblower exposing his anti-Trump Postmaster’s order to illegally back-date ballots.

“The fraud is happening as we speak…they are going to be collecting and back-dating ballots in Pennsylvania TOMORROW according to our whistleblower,” O’Keefe said.

“Ballots that are coming in today, tomorrow, yesterday, are all supposed to be postmarked the 3rd” the whistleblower said.

“They still want us to pick up ballots tomorrow (Friday the 6th)” he added.

WATCH:

The fraud is happening as we speak…they are going to be collecting and back-dating ballots in Pennsylvania TOMORROW according to our whistleblower pic.twitter.com/V7N3fmQ08D — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 6, 2020

The corrupt Democrat machine in Pennsylvania is brazenly stealing the election from President Trump.

Pennsylvania officials keep finding hundreds of thousands of ballots all in favor of Joe Biden.

Trump was ahead of Biden on election night in Pennsylvania by nearly 700,000 votes but Democrats have chipped away at Trump’s lead with voter fraud.

Project Veritas has released two other videos proving that the USPS cannot be trusted.

Project Veritas earlier Thursday released undercover video of a Nevada USPS carrier pledging voter fraud to remove President Trump from office.

“I’m gonna see if I can get you some(ballots), like a nice little handful…”

“What’s your unit number? Let me see what I can do…”

Project Veritas Wednesday night released a bombshell video of a Michigan USPS whistleblower detailing a directive from superiors to back-date late mail-in ballots as received November 3rd so they are accepted.

“Separate them from standard letter mail so they can hand stamp them with YESTERDAY’S DATE and put them through” – the whistleblower said.

James O’Keefe said, “Every single vote that was sent by mail should be subject to investigation. It is clear that the USPS cannot be trusted.”

