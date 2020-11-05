https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-republican-john-james-not-conceding-senate-race-michigan/

Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Michigan John James speaks to crowd at President Trump rally in Battle Creek, December 18, 2019 by Kristinn Taylor

On Tuesday night Republican Senate Candidate John James was winning big in Michigan US Senate race.

But Democrats came back with a miraculous surge of votes on Wednesday and were able to take the lead from John James.

Today John James released a statement.
He is not conceding the race.

