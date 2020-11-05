https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-republican-john-james-not-conceding-senate-race-michigan/

On Tuesday night Republican Senate Candidate John James was winning big in Michigan US Senate race.

But Democrats came back with a miraculous surge of votes on Wednesday and were able to take the lead from John James.

Today John James released a statement.

He is not conceding the race.

