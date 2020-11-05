https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-state-legislatures-swing-states-may-end-saving-union-work/

Former Clinton operative Dick Morris was on Newsmax where he claimed the following:

Members of Republican-controlled legislatures in four states must “step up” and take charge of the ballot-counting process from their governors, who happen to be Democrats, and help President Donald Trump win reelection, political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax TV.

Morris was on “Stinchfield” Wednesday evening and explained how the GOP can take charge as votes are still being counted and no winner has been declared.

“We have to move the fight from the executive branch of the states to the legislative branch of the states. In all of these four key states — North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — there are Democratic governors, but both houses of the legislature are Republican. Those guys need to wake up,” Morris, a former adviser for former President Bill Clinton, told host Grant Stinchfield.

“And if you live in those states, you need to call your state rep and your state senator and say, get on the ball. Get to the state capitol, demand that the legislature be called into session, and take over the counting process.”

Morris pointed out that the U.S. Constitution stipulates that the “legislature” takes a prominent role in the Electoral College process, as spelled out in Article II, Section 1:

“Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.”

Morris said, “The U.S. Constitution does not say that the states shall decide the procedure for electoral votes. They say the legislature should decide. Not the governors, the legislature.

“And what they should do is step in and say the evidence of missing votes, suddenly discovered votes, unexplained delays, not granting access to poll watchers shows the corruption of this process, and we the state legislature are taking it over. We’re going to set up a joint committee to run this process, and then we the legislature will do what our Constitution charges us to do: determine who won the election and to get the electoral votes of our states. That’s what they should do.”