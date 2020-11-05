https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-steve-bannons-war-room-banned-youtube-twitter-nearly-time/

Twitter and YouTube have both censored Steve Bannon’s War Room within hours of each other, in what appears to be a clear coordinated effort to silence him.

The show was targeted by a censorship campaign from the far-left anti-free speech extremists at Media Matters and lost both accounts on Thursday.

TRENDING: WATCH: Ballot Count Watcher Describes At Least 130,000 Ballots ALL FOR BIDEN Arriving in Three Vehicles in Detroit in Dead of Night

The show made major waves in the lead up to the election while they were in possession of a copy of Hunter Biden’s hard drive and exposed deep rooted corruption in the family.

War Room co-host Raheem Kassam tweeted that they will just be switching to use another service.

You can follow the War Room for updates over on Parler.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...