https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-steve-bannons-war-room-banned-youtube-twitter-nearly-time/

Twitter and YouTube have both censored Steve Bannon’s War Room within hours of each other, in what appears to be a clear coordinated effort to silence him.

The show was targeted by a censorship campaign from the far-left anti-free speech extremists at Media Matters and lost both accounts on Thursday.

YouTube just took down Steve Bannon War Room. pic.twitter.com/q2bAE7CcGY — Silent Majority has to speak now! WE ARE @ WAR! (@LAOFAS) November 5, 2020

The show made major waves in the lead up to the election while they were in possession of a copy of Hunter Biden’s hard drive and exposed deep rooted corruption in the family.

The totalitarian left @mmfa, specifically @peltzmadeline, has pushed a campaign to have @WarRoomPandemic removed from Twitter and YouTube. Ok… we’ll just use another service? LOL pic.twitter.com/FYe3TaYTDz — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 5, 2020

War Room co-host Raheem Kassam tweeted that they will just be switching to use another service.

You can follow the War Room for updates over on Parler.

