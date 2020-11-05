https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/us-adds-638000-jobs-october-unemployment-rate-drops-69-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. adds 638,000 jobs in October, unemployment rate drops to 6.9%, the federal government reported Friday.

The number exceeded analysts predictions of roughly 530,000 new jobs. The jobless rate dropped from from 7.9 percent, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

The U.S. and global economies have struggled during the roughly eight months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that passing another coronavirus stimulus package will be a top priority when the Senate returns Monday and expressed optimism about achieve that goal in a less-political-charged, post-election environment.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

