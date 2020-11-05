https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/05/brit-hume-sets-thomas-friedman-straight-about-al-gore-taking-a-bullet-for-the-country-in-2000/

In case you missed President Trump’s press conference about the election Thursday night, rest assured it was the lowest point in American history. The word of the night is hyperbole, and everyone is racing to serve up the hottest take on Trump’s presser. New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman put in a good effort, saying that Trump “put a bullet into the country.”

In the 2000 election Al Gore took a bullet for the country. Tonight President Trump put a bullet into the country. Most shameful thing I’ve ever seen. — Thomas L. Friedman (@tomfriedman) November 6, 2020

Excuse us, what?

In 2000, Al Gore put the country through a 37-day recount process in which he urged the courts to permit recounts only in the places where he thought he find additional votes for him. If you doubt that, read the book his lawyer, David Boies, wrote about it. https://t.co/KLvmQ89KqP — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 6, 2020

Thank you Brit, I’m tired of hearing only one side of every story… — Boomer (@Boomerbrs) November 6, 2020

Thank you, Brit! We all remember what went down then. — Donna Matkovich (@dbm1128) November 6, 2020

I remember the whole thing like it was yesterday — John Wong Cabo (@jwc1973) November 6, 2020

Thank you for the perspective. Even recent history is so easily forgotten, ignored and rewritten. — Soul Crash (@SoulCrash_) November 6, 2020

Way to set the record straight, Brit! — Country Boy 🇺🇸 (@KCGSODMHWJFan) November 6, 2020

Brit Hume with the mic drop. Love it. — Democracy Warrior (@DemocracyWarri2) November 6, 2020

Friedman is ridiculous with that remark. — Melanie Allen (@MrsMcCune) November 6, 2020

Young pundits like Friedman can’t be expected to know ancient history like that. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) November 6, 2020

Brit, history started in 2016. Stop. — Big Paulie (@BIGpaulie913) November 6, 2020

Tom Friedman: Always wrong, seldom in doubt. — Brandon Kowz (@RMFT2020) November 6, 2020

Well, we will follow the dem playbook for the next 4 years. Lets see we first tell the electors in December to not vote Biden, Then we will call him mentally unfit, which won’t be hard, then we start the impeach 46 and yell at anyone in his cabinet when we see them in public. — Michael Cavataio (@mocavo67) November 6, 2020

We can’t even imagine what the New York Times’ op-ed page is going to look like tomorrow morning.

