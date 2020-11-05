https://www.oann.com/british-foreign-minister-raab-self-isolating-after-covid-contact/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=british-foreign-minister-raab-self-isolating-after-covid-contact

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Secretary of State for Foreign affairs Dominic Raab leaves Downing Street in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

November 5, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, the foreign office said on Thursday.

“The Foreign Secretary was today informed that an individual with whom he has been in recent close contact has tested positive for coronavirus,” a foreign office spokesman said.

“In line with government regulations and NHS Track and Trace rules, the Foreign Secretary has taken immediate steps to self-isolate for the required period. He will continue to work remotely during this time.”

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

