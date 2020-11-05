https://justthenews.com/nation/free-speech/candace-owens-announces-lawsuit-against-facebook-fact-checkers?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Well known conservative activist Candace Owens says she’s filing a lawsuit against Facebook’s third-party fact-checkers after they censored her account in August.

Owens said Thursday she had previously shared a video of a doctor giving his opinion on COVID-19, which she shared to her social media. Facebook quickly issued a strike to her account because “they said only information that they agree with about COVID-19 … was acceptable,” she said.

Her account has since been demonetized, preventing her from using the page as a source of income. 

The two defendants are USA Today and Lead Stories Fact Checker, both of which are partners with Facebook. The fact-checkers apply ratings to content and apply labels such as “false,” “misleading” or “missing context.” 

“It is time to fact-check the fact-checkers,” Owens said in a video. “I think the fact-checkers are cowards. I think [Facebook CEO] Mark Zuckerberg is a coward, and I love that I am on his platform raising money to go after his fact-checkers.”

Owens, the founder of “Blexit,” a movement to lead a “black exit” from the Democratic Party, is raising money for her lawsuit on her own legal website, which she said crashed Thursday night from all the people donating.

