https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/huge-cheater-caught-camera-pennsylvania-election-worker-caught-filling-ballots-half-hour-video/

President Trump CRUSHED IT in Pennsylvania!

Trump far exceeded expectations!

Democrats needed NEARLY 700,000 VOTES after ballots were counted on election night to catch President Donald Trump.

So they had work to do.

This was a 500 ballot steal they were looking at.

This was 700,000 VOTES they needed.

Now we know how they got it done–

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Poll Watcher in Michigan Kicked Out of Detroit Hall But Not Before They Obtained Evidence of Potential Fraud

A ballot counter was caught on video filling out ballots for A FULL HOUR at her table!

The camera caught her as she filled out the ballots.

Was this illegal activity caught on video?

And a security guard was seen walking past her as she filled in the ballots.

Voter Fraud this lady has been at it an hour. ⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr⁩ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@RealJamesWoods⁩ ⁦@laralogan⁩ Delaware county Pennsylvania camera number 7 pic.twitter.com/j6NLUKFUfX — David Burstein (@theca13) November 6, 2020

Here is another view.

This is why. This is in Delaware County, PA. Watch the woman on the bottom left fill out multiple ballots and stamp them. Live stream source here, camera 7 https://t.co/h262S0dKs8 pic.twitter.com/BYbNmQtTlq — Rikviðr (@Rikvidr) November 6, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

