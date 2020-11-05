https://www.oann.com/china-expects-service-imports-to-reach-2-5-trillion-over-five-years-shanghai-securities-news/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-expects-service-imports-to-reach-2-5-trillion-over-five-years-shanghai-securities-news

November 6, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Commerce expects the country’s service imports to reach $2.5 trillion over the next five years, the official Shanghai Securities News said, citing a report from the ministry.

The ministry also said China will relax foreign ownership limits on value-added telecommunications services, business services, and transportation in an orderly way, said the report.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

