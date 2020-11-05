https://www.lifenews.com/2020/11/05/city-passes-pro-life-resolution-calling-itself-a-safe-city-for-unborn-children/

The Alabama city of Prattville made a bold statement for life Tuesday when its city council passed a resolution declaring it to be “a safe city for pre-born children.”

WSFA 12 News reports Prattville, which is near Montgomery, is the first city in Alabama to pass a pro-life resolution. Across the country, nearly two dozen cities in Texas and other states have adopted similar resolutions and ordinances to protect babies in the womb.

Councilwoman Lora Lee Boone, who represents District 7, sponsored the pro-life measure, according to the report. She said she wanted to make it clear that the city values human life at all stages.

“We’re just trying to make a positive statement about character, and character in the city of Prattville and values in the city of Prattville and just make a broad statement that we value life in all stages,” she told the local news.

The resolution states that Prattville is “a safe city for pre-born children and lives in all stages.”

In the past two years, more than 20 towns, cities and municipalities have passed ordinances and resolutions to protect the unborn. An ordinance is a municipal government law or regulation. A resolution is a statement of support or opposition, but it is not legally enforceable.

In Texas, 16 cities have passed ordinances that legally protect unborn babies from abortions. The Sanctuary for the Unborn ordinance recognizes that unborn babies are valuable human beings who deserve to be protected under the law. It prohibits abortions within city limits and prevents abortion businesses from opening there. The ordinance also penalizes abortionists for aborting unborn babies, but it does not penalize women who seek or have abortions.

The Texas cities are Morton, New Home, East Mountain, Whiteface, Wells, Big Spring, Rusk, Waskom, Colorado City, Naples, Gary, Joaquin, Tenaha, Gilmer and Westbrook. Omaha also passed an ordinance but later retracted it and passed a non-enforceable resolution instead.

Elsewhere, Roswell, New Mexico city leaders passed a pro-life resolution in 2019 after state lawmakers considered a radical pro-abortion bill to expand late-term abortions. The bill narrowly failed to pass.

That same year in New York state, Batavia city leaders and Putnam County legislators also passed resolutions condemning a radical new pro-abortion law in their state and supporting protections for the unborn.

Also in 2019, the Riverton City Council in Utah passed a similar resolution, declaring the city a “sanctuary for the unborn.” The Utah County Commission unanimously voted in favor of a resolution supporting protections for unborn babies. The council in Highland, Utah and the city of Springdale, Arkansas also approved pro-life resolutions in 2019.

