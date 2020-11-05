https://newsbusters.org/blogs/business/joseph-vazquez/2020/11/04/watch-cnbc-cuts-buttigieg-donor-when-he-says-nation

It’s not often when you see a Democratic presidential donor actually concede on live television that America really doesn’t want anything to do with leftist politics.

During the November 4 edition of CNBC’s Squawk Box, CNBC co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin questioned Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht regarding exit polls allegedly showing that Americans favored leftist policies: “[A]re you surprised that some of the polls on the way out — when they asked Americans about things like, you know, a government-controlled healthcare — that a majority of Americans said they were in favor of things like that?” Sorkin continued: “How do you balance these two different views of the world?”

Sternlicht, who donated the maximum-allowed $2,800 to failed Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, stated shockingly based on yesterday’s results: “I really think the nation repudiated the far left.” As soon as he said this, co-anchor Joe Kernen cut him off, with the excuse that the next show was coming up. But, Kernen proceeded to speak for around 16 seconds before the show ended.

Watch the segment below:

According to Sternlicht’s perspective, “It was interesting that the conservatives came out in record numbers. I was looking at — there was a stat that Naples, Florida — 91 percent of the people came out and voted. And that’s like European numbers. That’s amazing.” Sternlicht said he was surprised that “kids didn’t vote in the record numbers on the environment. I thought Trump was really vulnerable on his position and stance and de-regulation of the EPA, Endangered Species Act and Clean Water Act, and all these things.”

But, as Sternlicht stated: “[I]t didn’t work. I mean, obviously — maybe Biden will pull this off. But it’s not like it’s a mandate on the environment.” Sternlicht concluded: “I really think the nation repudiated the far left.”

Kernen quickly interjected: “Alright. We got to — we’re going into our next show.”

Very classy, Kernen.

Conservatives are under attack. Contact CNBC at 201-735-2622 and demand it stop cutting off guests when they criticize the left.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

