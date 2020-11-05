https://www.mrctv.org/videos/cnn-loses-it-over-armed-arizona-trump-supporters-chilling-our-democracy

With MSNBC having already expressed concern Wednesday night about a peaceful gathering of Trump supporters outside Arizona’s Maricopa County Elections Department, CNN hit the panic button just after midnight Eastern Thursday in saying the building would be closing based on the “armed,” YMCA-dancing crowd “chilling a democracy” and causing “a lot of security concerns.”

Prime Time host Chris “Fredo” Cuomo had a starring role, blaming President Trump, denouncing the crowd as an example of how “very often, anger is irrational,” chiding them for not doing their part to “Make America Great Again.”

