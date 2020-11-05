http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5WcjqWtjNZM/

If President Donald Trump fails to win Arizona, it will be the late Republican Sen. John McCain’s “last laugh,” CNN’s Dana Bash said Wednesday.

“I am sure you are talking to people who are close to John McCain, that it is John McCain’s last laugh, if, in fact, his state, his beloved adopted state goes for Joe Biden, his old friend who spoke at his funeral, eulogized him,” she told anchor Jake Tapper.

“Can you imagine the poetry of that if it happens?” Bash concluded.

According to Breitbart News’s live updates Thursday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden (D) and President Trump are still battling over Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

Voters gathered to protest outside Arizona’s Maricopa County Elections Department office on Wednesday amid allegations of election fraud and irregularities following the presidential election, Breitbart News reported.

“About 150 voters, and potentially more, arrived at the election office to protest. They broke out in chants of ‘Fox News sucks!’ and ‘Shame on Fox!’ after the Fox News Channel called the state of Arizona for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden,” the report said.

Wednesday afternoon, the Arizona Republican Party demanded Fox News retract its “rash call” that Biden won the state, Breitbart News highlighted:

🚨 We’re calling on @FoxNews to retract its early and rash call that Biden has won AZ ⤵️ ➡️ 600K votes outstanding

➡️ GOP edge in remaining returns

➡️ Other outlets haven’t made a call Dial 888-369-4762 (Press 3) and tell them to retract the call! #StopTheSteal #ProtectYourVote pic.twitter.com/rxWx0pmAbp — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) November 4, 2020

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said Wednesday he believes the state will go to President Trump.

“I believe President Trump will win Arizona, giving him the pathway to a second term as our Commander in Chief,” he commented, adding, “This race NEVER should have been called last night – before a single Election Day vote had been tabulated.”

“Those who have called Arizona for Biden must retract that prediction until all legal votes have been processed and tabulated,” Biggs noted.

During remarks given in the White House’s East Room Wednesday morning just after 2:00 a.m., Trump said his administration’s goal now is to “ensure the integrity for the good of this nation,” according to Breitbart News.

“This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner,” he continued.

