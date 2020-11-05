https://thehill.com/homenews/media/524584-cnns-dana-bash-trump-loss-in-arizona-would-be-john-mccains-last-laugh

CNN’s Dana BashDana BashTrump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally CNN’s John King: Barrett ‘would be getting 70 votes or more’ in Senate if nominated by another GOP president Romney calls first Trump-Biden debate ‘an embarrassment’ MORE said President Trump Donald John TrumpAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Officials warn delayed vote count could lead to flood of disinformation New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots MORE‘s possible loss in Arizona would be “John McCain John Sidney McCainAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Former McCain adviser says Biden flipping Arizona could be late senator’s ‘revenge’ Democrat Kelly defeats McSally in Arizona Senate race MORE‘s last laugh,” with the network’s chief political correspondent saying the outcome would be poetic, given the president’s criticism of the late Republican senator.

“Ultimately, John McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, beloved and respected in Arizona, endorsed [Democratic presidential nominee Joe] Biden,” noted anchor Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperBiden, Trump camps hopeful of victory ahead of Election Day DeWine forecasts Trump wins Ohio in ‘close vote’ Rick Scott says it’s Trump rallygoers’ ‘responsibility’ to decide whether to social distance and wear masks MORE on Wednesday. “There are many people in the White House right now tearing their hair watching Arizona returns right now saying: ‘I told you not to do that!’”

“You read my mind,” Bash concurred. “I was sitting here thinking [about] Arizona and thinking [about] John McCain and Cindy McCain. And now [former Republican Arizona Sen.] Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeWhy it’s time for a majority female Cabinet Why Maricopa County will choose the next president Trump fights for battleground Arizona MORE endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots Rihanna calls on officials to ‘count every vote’ following Election Day: ‘We’ll wait’ MORE, but much more of the McCain legacy.”

“I am sure you are talking to people who are close to John McCain, that it is John McCain’s last laugh, if, in fact, his state, his beloved adopted state goes for Joe Biden, his old friend who spoken at his funeral, eulogized him,” she concluded. “Can you imagine the poetry of that if it happens?”

Trump first attacked McCain during the 2016 primary season.

“He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured,” Trump said of the Arizona senator.

McCain was shot down during the Vietnam War over Hanoi in 1967 and held as a prisoner of war for more than five years in Hanoi. He refused early release, even after being tortured and beaten.

McCain, the 2008 GOP presidential nominee, died in Aug. 2018 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. He requested before his death that Trump — who also attacked McCain for his surprise vote against repealing the Affordable Act in 2017 — not attend his funeral.

“All politics is personal. It’s all about trust. I trusted John with my life, I would, and I think he would trust me with his,” Biden said during his eulogy of McCain. “Character is destiny. John had character.”

The Associated Press and Fox News have declared Biden the winner in Arizona, but other networks have not yet called the state.

Trump campaign officials say the president will win Arizona as votes continue to be counted in the Phoenix area.

