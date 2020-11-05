https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/the-president-had-our-backs-now-we-have-his-rep-paul-gozar-leads-hundreds-of-patriots-at-arizona-protest/

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) joined hundreds of patriots outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office — demanding that their votes be counted.

“The time to protect our vote and protect our president is now,” Gosar said.

Our team compiled video of the protest.

