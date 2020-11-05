https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/the-president-had-our-backs-now-we-have-his-rep-paul-gozar-leads-hundreds-of-patriots-at-arizona-protest/

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) joined hundreds of patriots outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office — demanding that their votes be counted.

“The time to protect our vote and protect our president is now,” Gosar said.

Our team compiled video of the protest.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Social media is cracking down on Conservative content. Many of you have complained that you never see our content in your news feeds. There’s only one way to fight back — and that’s by subscribing to my FREE weekly newsletter. Click here.

Congressman Paul Gosar in the middle of this protest outside the county recorder’s office. Protestors, many armed, talking about debunked Sharpie conspiracy. Some chanting “count the vote.” County deputies now clearing reporters from the lobby out of caution. #12News pic.twitter.com/3yyMBiF3dU — JOE DANA (@JoeDanaReports) November 5, 2020

About 200 people now gathering in front of the Maricopa County Elections Department. #AZ2020 pic.twitter.com/HF8MAzdhKB — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) November 5, 2020

U.S. Rep Paul Gosar was addressing the protesters, which this reporter says happened at the same time her crew was threatened by one demonstrator https://t.co/ROjrSNJTSQ — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) November 5, 2020

#BREAKING – Large crowd of protestors now gathering in front of #Maricopa Election center pic.twitter.com/8ljM8zoISo — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) November 5, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

