Conservatives ditched Fox News for Newsmax TV’s election coverage in droves. On Election Night, celebrities, political pundits in the White House, and staunch Fox fans tuned into Newsmax TV to get their election news, more proof of the meteoric rise in popularity of Newsmax TV.

Many began flipping the channel after Fox News called Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden. According to Newsweek, Fox was the only network at the time to show the state going to Biden. Newsmax was the first major news network to project Florida for Trump.

Newsmax TV was even playing in the White House on election night. “We’ve got [Newsmax] on every single TV right there,” special assistant to the president Andrew Giuliani told Newsmax TV Tuesday night from the White House lawn. He pointed out that Fox News had yet to give the state of Florida to Trump, something Newsmax had already done.

Grammy-award winning country singer Travis Tritt was one Fox News viewer who made the switch to Newsmax – and he let his huge fan base know and they agreed. As the results were unfolding, he tweeted to his army of followers: “No matter what the final results are tonight, one thing is extremely clear @FoxNews can no longer claim to be the fair and balanced network they once were. There are a lot of biased hacks there now and a ton of folks are noticing. It’s now @newsmax for me for election results.”

His fans sent numerous tweets supporting Newsmax as their new station of choice.

“I had been thinking about switching to @NewsMax after just a bit of @foxnews tonight, I made the switch. It’s hard to leave habits, but I quit smoking and that was good, so here I go,” Tritt fan Rebecca Morgan tweeted.

“Newsmax pundits are really insightful and interesting,” Maria Murray tweeted in response to Tritt. “This is my first time watching, and I’m a new fan.”

Niki Hughes posted that she made the switch to Newsmax “for straight forward coverage of the election!”

Tritt isn’t the only celebrity who is tuning into Newsmax TV. Actress Alana Stewart, and former wife of Rod Stewart, also praised Newsmax TV on Twitter: “I just changed the channel from @FoxNews to @newsmax.” Her followers enthusiastically agreed with her support of Newsmax. Many decided to give Newsmax a try after she announced she made the change.

“The majority of my friends did the same thing,” Stephen Daniel tweeted back at Stewart. “It was uncomfortable watching Fox last night. I kept going back between Fox, Newsmax and even @CNN. For the record Fox was my least favorite of the three.”

“I turned the channel to Newsmax, too!” Margaret Jane Smith happily replied to Stewart. “So disappointed in Fox News!”

Diane Carlson posted she sees “a lot less Fox News in my future” after she tuned into Newsmax for the first time.

Viewers also wrote into Newsmax praising the network’s ongoing election coverage. Karen Warner wrote that she “absolutely LOVED” Newsmax’s election night coverage. Many said they made the switch because they are fed up with Fox News.

“After last night’s ridiculous coverage by Fox News I encouraged my friends and family to switch to Newsmax,” Dianna Houk wrote in.

Barbara Orsini said she also made the switch from Fox News and lauded Newsmax’s accuracy and upbeat coverage that has “no hidden agendas.”

Steven wrote that he “officially left Fox News for the great Newsmax.”

Ronald Tomlinson said he was flipping back between Fox News and Newsmax on election night until Newsmax decided to give Florida to Trump. He said Fox is turning into “another fake news channel” noting how they didn’t call Florida for Trump for hours even though Biden couldn’t have pulled off a win in the state. “Newsmax your coverage of the election was excellent,” he wrote. “I can almost guarantee you that your viewership will grow exponentially. No more flipping I’m a Newsmax full timer.”

