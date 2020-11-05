https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/corey-lewandowski-philly-law-enforcement-told-us-will-not-enforce-court-order-demands-election-observers-video/

Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski joined Lou Dobbs on Thursday night.

Corey told Lou the Philadelphia Election Officials are still refusing observers into the convention center despite a court order.

The election officials are openly defying the court with the support of local law enforcement.

Corey Lewandowski: Here’s where we are. Every second they’re counting additional ballots with NO OBSERVERS in the city of Philadelphia. They’re not telling us when they’re going to finish counting in Philadelphia by about 11 o’clock tonight. We’ve had a court order in place effective since 9:30 this morning. They dismissed it. There is no enforcement mechanism. We asked the sheriff to come and enforce it. He patently said no. We asked the election office to enforce it. They said no. And you know if they can do this to the President of the United States? What is the next court they don’t have to listen to?.. The fact is there is complete lawlessness in the city of Pittsburgh (Philadelphia) should scare every American!

