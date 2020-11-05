https://thepostmillennial.com/fake-news-nbc-falsely-claims-that-pennsylvania-supreme-court-overruled-trump-victory-on-vote-count-observers

An NBC News staffer falsely reported that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has overruled the Commonwealth Court ruling favouring the Trump campaign on overseeing the mail-in ballot count in Philadelphia. However, the court order still stands that allows the admittance of GOP representatives to watch how the ballots are being counted in the swing state’s blue city.

NBC News campaign reporter Maura Barrett propagated the false reporting, tagging her colleague NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell for credit of the court reversal coverage. In a since-deleted tweet, Political Polls copy-pasted the circulating post verbatim.

In response, Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller shot back that they would take this to the Supreme Court.

This crooked system is so rigged. They were literally waiting to jump to Biden’s defense. Pennsylvania Democrats literally oppose the observation of ballots being counted. I wonder why? See you at the U.S. Supreme Court!!! https://t.co/VOekdWPrZt — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 5, 2020

On Thursday morning, a 15-person team hand-picked by the Trump campaign was permitted to enter the Philadelphia vote-counting facility, but the ballot counting process was temporarily halted due to an appeal filed immediately by the Democratic Party.

Philadelphia mail-in ballot count has been temporarily halted as Democrats have gone to PA’s Supreme Court to try to reverse the Commonwealth Court ruling allowing Trump observers inside to watch the count (which is also live-streamed) – per @mitchellreports — Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) November 5, 2020

Trump senior advisor Corey Lewandowski told supporters and members of the media that in defiance of the court order, Democrats still won’t allow Republican monitors in to observe the count, The National Pulse‘s editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam reported from outside the Philadelphia Convention Center. The county sheriff has also reportedly refused to enforce the order. “This is a banana republic,” Kassam wrote.

Corey Lewandowski tells supporters and media that despite a court order, Democrats still won’t let Republican monitors into the count. The county Sheriff has also apparently refused to enforce the order. This is a banana republic. pic.twitter.com/3mkcsjL55J — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 5, 2020

Lewandowski was joined by Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida and the former special advisor to President Donald Trump. “We cannot count the votes properly. What’s happening is they have moved the barrier up to six feet, but they took away the ballot machines that were in the front row and moved them to the back of the building,” Bondi summarized, urging that American’s “legal votes must be tabulated and they’re not doing that.”

PHILADELPHIA: @PamBondi and @CLewandowski_ explain how Pennsylvania is subverting a court order that allow Republican observers in to vote-counting stations. pic.twitter.com/QoIFLHNVPT — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) November 5, 2020

“What are you hiding?!” Lewandowski demanded. “Open up the doors. Let us in. Let us six feet away so that we can have a free and fair election.”

Despite the fake news about the PA supreme court ruling, Republican observers are still being prevented from observing the vote-counting process. One America News Network filmed proof of the ban despite the court order.

“I don’t understand why eight attorneys need to evaluate this order,” a Republican spokesperson asserted. “I did it all by myself. It says that no later than 10:30 [a.m.] today, you are to follow the election code and my people, my clients, representatives are to be within six feet of the process.”

BREAKING: Republican observers barred from entering Philly vote counting center even after receiving court order pic.twitter.com/9b6WIr7h4M — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) November 5, 2020

“We have read the order and we are complying with the order and we will discuss it in a bit,” an official responded on the opposing side, then escorted away from the scene presumably inside the convention center.

