New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday predicted that the state will legalize recreational marijuana as New York faces a severe budget shortfall in the upcoming year.

”I think this year it is ripe, because the state is going to be desperate for funding, even with Biden, even with stimulus, even with everything else, we’re still going to be desperate for funding — and it’s also the right policy,” Cuomo said on Thursday, according to NBC New York.

He added, “You have such a gap now,” in the state budget. ”I think it’s going to be an easier conversation.”

Several states, including New Jersey, passed ballot measures legalizing recreational marijuana earlier this week on Election Day.

Although New York’s Democratic-controlled state legislature is largely favorable towards legalization, a rift has formed over what to do with the tax revenue that would be collected. Some want the money to go back to communities that were hardest-hit by strict anti-drug policies, while others want to divide the money more evenly, with some going to public education and infrastructure, basically treating it the same as other tax revenue.

