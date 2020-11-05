https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/05/dana-bash-having-trouble-keeping-it-together-after-president-trumps-presser-anderson-cooper-calls-him-an-obese-turtle-on-his-back/

President Trump just finished giving a press conference in which he essentially said that judges are going to end up deciding the 2020 election. He’s not backing down, and that gave a lot of journalists the vapors. CNN’s Jim Acosta asked if Trump was a sore loser. CNN’s Anderson Cooper likened him to “an obese turtle on his back in the hot sun flailing.”

Anderson Cooper: “That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over.” pic.twitter.com/Az8Gp22wfJ — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 6, 2020

And here’s Jake Tapper:

“What a sad night for the United States of America,” @jaketapper said after Trump’s remarks, noting the president tried “to attack democracy” with a “feast of falsehoods, lie after lie after lie about the election being stolen.” — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) November 6, 2020

CNN’s Dana Bash says she’s not an emotional person, but seeing the president address the White House briefing room made it hard for her to keep it together.

“I’m not an emotional person, but I’m having trouble keeping it together after listening to what the president said,” says Dana Bash on @cnn. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) November 6, 2020

Is she shaking rn? — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) November 6, 2020

Literally — Mt. Doom (@doom_mt) November 6, 2020

Is she literally shaking??? LITERALLY SHAKING!?!? — Ricardo Rudd (@ricardo_rudd) November 6, 2020

“I’m not an emotional person.” is an obvious lie the instant it is said by any woman. — Coach Middlescreen (@bdbsport) November 6, 2020

Good grief — Gcobb (@Geoff_Cobb) November 6, 2020

Thoughts and prayers to Dana — Loreen Southard (@LoreenSouthard) November 6, 2020

“I’m having trouble keeping it together after listening to what the president said” is a pretty #Evergreen statement from anyone in the press. https://t.co/BaPIarUhDv — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 6, 2020

Quite the performance. — fraud election (@covfefeast) November 6, 2020

Ms. New Tone is having a moment. https://t.co/WSxyZ0rKCq — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 6, 2020

How is this is different than how CNN has reacted to Trump the last 4 years? — Dale Betterton (@DaleBetterton) November 6, 2020

Oh no. Do something for your mental health. Quit. — LHs matter! #LHM ✊🏽 (@PPercussionist) November 6, 2020

They’re not even hiding it anymore… — 🐝 Velveeta Cheetah🐝 (@HornetStings) November 6, 2020

Nope. Not that they ever hid it well.

She should cry harder. On camera. — AnnieG (@g_analytical) November 6, 2020

Weak — Jason W. (@j4539w) November 6, 2020

CNN is not a real news organization. https://t.co/5km9CtOd7t — RBe (@RBPundit) November 6, 2020

The mainstream media is tired and cranky and really wants to get back to that nap once Joe Biden is in office.

