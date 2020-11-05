https://saraacarter.com/nbc-news-defense-sec-esper-has-reportedly-prepared-a-resignation-letter/

November 5, 2020

BREAKING

NBC News is reporting that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has allegedly prepared a resignation letter, according to three current defense officials. Esper has long butted heads with President Donald Trump, sometimes publicly.

Esper reportedly wrote the letter because, of all the current Cabinet officials, he is one of those who has been long expected to be asked to step down after the election, defense officials said according to NBC.

It is not uncommon for members of the Cabinet to draft a resignation letter in the lead-up to a presidential transition in order to give the president adequate time to find a replacement for a hypothetical second term, NBC’s report explained.

This comes as Esper is collaborating with federal lawmakers in drafting a bill that would rename U.S. military bases that presently bare the names of Confederate leaders. President Trump has publicly opposed the measure, potentially creating more conflict between him and Esper. Per NBC, this legislation would be tacked onto the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

It should be noted that no official announcement about this resignation letter has been made yet.

