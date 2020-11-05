https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/05/dem-officials-in-pennsylvania-are-reportedly-privately-telling-joe-biden-he-will-win-the-state-by-100k-200k-votes/

According to Politico’s John Bresnahan, Democratic officials in Pennsylvania are privately telling Joe Biden he will win the state by “100K-200K votes”:

Pennsylvania Democratic officials are privately telling Biden campaign officials that they believe final margin of victory for Biden in Pennsylvania will be 100K-200K votes when the counting is finally done — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) November 4, 2020

“The fix is in, huh?”:

It’s not clear if Bresnahan means state party officials or actual Dems who run Pennsylvania, but either way, it’s not a good look:

Why are they privately telling Biden campaign officials anything? https://t.co/MvoePb6Wi9 — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) November 5, 2020

The same officials are “busy counting votes,” y’all. Just let them work!

“So over and over, county elections officials across Pennsylvania said the same thing: They’re not thinking about who’s winning, or about all the eyes on Pennsylvania. They’re busy counting votes.” Read @Elaijuh on the people behind Pa’s vote count. https://t.co/hbukn5nz9C — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) November 5, 2020

As of this morning, the state shows 763,000 votes still outstanding:

Pennsylvania’s dashboard is showing around 763,000 votes still outstanding. https://t.co/Auz9kLbfS3 — Stephanie Sigafoos (@ssigafoos) November 5, 2020

And President Trump’s lead in the state stands at around 150,000 votes:

PA Presidential Election Results Trump (R): 50.63% (3,220,597 votes)

Biden (D): 48.22% (3,067,410 votes) Estimated: 91-99% votes in More results here: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

