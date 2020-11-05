https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/05/dem-officials-in-pennsylvania-are-reportedly-privately-telling-joe-biden-he-will-win-the-state-by-100k-200k-votes/
According to Politico’s John Bresnahan, Democratic officials in Pennsylvania are privately telling Joe Biden he will win the state by “100K-200K votes”:
Pennsylvania Democratic officials are privately telling Biden campaign officials that they believe final margin of victory for Biden in Pennsylvania will be 100K-200K votes when the counting is finally done
— John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) November 4, 2020
“The fix is in, huh?”:
The fix is in, huh? https://t.co/1T6lgozYDv
— Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) November 5, 2020
It’s not clear if Bresnahan means state party officials or actual Dems who run Pennsylvania, but either way, it’s not a good look:
Why are they privately telling Biden campaign officials anything? https://t.co/MvoePb6Wi9
— Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) November 5, 2020
The same officials are “busy counting votes,” y’all. Just let them work!
“So over and over, county elections officials across Pennsylvania said the same thing: They’re not thinking about who’s winning, or about all the eyes on Pennsylvania. They’re busy counting votes.” Read @Elaijuh on the people behind Pa’s vote count. https://t.co/hbukn5nz9C
— Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) November 5, 2020
As of this morning, the state shows 763,000 votes still outstanding:
Pennsylvania’s dashboard is showing around 763,000 votes still outstanding. https://t.co/Auz9kLbfS3
— Stephanie Sigafoos (@ssigafoos) November 5, 2020
And President Trump’s lead in the state stands at around 150,000 votes:
PA Presidential Election Results
Trump (R): 50.63% (3,220,597 votes)
Biden (D): 48.22% (3,067,410 votes)
Estimated: 91-99% votes in
More results here: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2020
***