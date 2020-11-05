https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/democrat-election-observer-gets-kicked-philly-convention-center-reporting-fraud-inside-center-video/

On Thursday a Democrat election observer in Philadelphia confessed on video that he witnessed corruption and fraud at the Philadelphia Convention Center where they were continuing to count ballots for the presidential election.

“They will not allow us within 30 to 100 feet to supervise the ballots being counted,” poll watcher Brian Mchafferty said. “This is a coup against the President of the United States of America and I want to call out the Mayor of Philadelphia, James Kenny…the Attorney General Josh Shapiro who tweeted that there was no way that Donald Trump would win president of the United States of America…”

The man is obviously inside the convention center.

After he posted the video calling on election fraud inside the Philadelphia counting center the man was escorted from the building.

TRENDING: WATCH: Ballot Count Watcher Describes At Least 130,000 Ballots ALL FOR BIDEN Arriving in Three Vehicles in Detroit in Dead of Night

Brian McHafferty: “I got a badge. I got a badge right here. I’m observing people. And this man here is running. He threw me out! America don’t stand for this!”

This is outrageous!

He was walked out for reporting the fraud!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

