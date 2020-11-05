https://100percentfedup.com/nyc-woman-spits-in-cops-face-yelling-obscenities-then-gets-a-dose-of-her-own-medicine/

New York City was the scene tonight of the usual BLM and Antifa goons trying to stir up trouble. The West Village was the scene of a confrontation between police and thugs when a woman decided to take things to the next level.

In the video below, she spits on a police officer and curses at him. Watch as he calmly moves his mask and then goes in after her. We’re guessing she wasn’t expecting what happens…

A young woman was arrested after she spat in an officer’s face after screaming, “F–k you, fascist,” tonight in the West Village.

— elizabeth meryl rosner (@elizameryl) November 5, 2020

The NYC police officers were not playing with these goons tonight:

The NYPD tackled a protester to the ground, then arrested him at Leroy and 7th. pic.twitter.com/eo3q5amy8i — elizabeth meryl rosner (@elizameryl) November 5, 2020

