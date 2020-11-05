https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/democrats-already-blaming-failed-house-races-republican-gains/

Have you noticed that you don’t hear a lot of Democrats cheering about the election? There’s a good reason for that.

First, it’s looking like Republicans will retain control in the Senate.

Second, the Democrats failed to make any significant gains in the House, but Republicans did.

And now the blame is already flying.

TRENDING: WATCH: Suitcases and Coolers Rolled Into Detroit Voting Center at 4 AM, Brought Into Secure Counting Area

Politico reports:

‘Dumpster fire’: House Democrats trade blame after Tuesday’s damage House Democrats are asking themselves one question after Tuesday’s election stunner: What the hell happened? In the House, bleary-eyed Democrats were still sorting out the wreckage when they awoke Wednesday with dozens of their members’ races still uncalled and not a single GOP incumbent ousted — an outcome that virtually no one in the party had predicted in a year in which Democrats were going on the offense deep in Trump country. Even with tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted, shell-shocked Democratic lawmakers, strategists and aides privately began trying to pin the blame: The unreliable polls. The GOP’s law-and-order message amid a summer of unrest. The “hidden Trump voters.” The impeachment hangover. The lack of a coronavirus stimulus deal. Some corners of the party were also beginning to question the message and tactics at the top, with several Democrats predicting — and some even demanding — a significant overhaul within the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, including possibly even ousting chairwoman Cheri Bustos, whose Illinois race has yet to be called.

Republicans not only gained seats, they won with women candidates.

Republicans added 11 new female members to the House of Representatives last night. I feel like this should be, ya know, newsworthy. — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) November 4, 2020

There’s even a slight chance that Republicans will end up the majority.

The race for the House of Representatives is turning out to be a wow. 👇🏻 If these current numbers hold, the Republicans would flip the House by one seat. pic.twitter.com/lGXyzOp2Xv — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) November 4, 2020

Conservatives should be very pleased with this outcome.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

