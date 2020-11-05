https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-announce-plan-to-win-back-hispanics-by-playing-despacito-even-louder/
U.S.—After Trump made historic inroads with the Hispanic community during the 2020 election, Democrats are scrambling to find out what exactly went wrong. During a closed-door strategy meeting in a secret volcano lair where they meet regularly, Democrats tossed around ideas for how to win back the crucial demographic.
