Lindsey Graham after winning:
“To all of the pollsters out there, you have no idea what you are doing. And to all of the liberals in California and New York, you wasted a lot of money. This is the worst return on investment in the history of American politics.” pic.twitter.com/PBHBYDsCGB
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 4, 2020
Lindsey Graham won in a landslide 57 percent to 42 percent after polls showed a dead heat.
