https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-spent-104-million-losing-to-lindsey-graham-most-expensive-loss-in-history/

Posted by Kane on November 5, 2020 2:08 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Lindsey Graham won in a landslide 57 percent to 42 percent after polls showed a dead heat.

“So all the pollsters out there, you have no idea what you’re doing. And to all the liberals in California and New York, you wasted a lot of money. This is the worst return on investment in the history of American politics.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...