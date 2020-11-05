https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/NancyPelosi-Democrats-2020-Election/2020/11/05/id/995598

A disappointing performance on Election Day has centrist Democrats questioning whether to back a challenger to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., according to The Hill.

Two unidentified House Democrats who are described as moderates told the Hill that they have contacted their fellow members of Congress to see if they would support another possibility for Speaker: House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

“He’s the only one prepared and positioned” for the post, said one of the House Democrats.

“He bridges moderates and progressives better than anyone,” they added. “And most importantly, he’s not Nancy Pelosi.”

“It’s time for Democrats to elevate a new generation of leadership in both the House and the Senate,” one of the Democrats said. “Americans are clearly afraid of ‘socialism,’ want safe streets and neighborhoods and to vote for people who they believe will help put more money in their pockets.”

They added: “While Democratic policies can adequately address those issues, our messaging mechanism clearly cannot.”

The Hill reports that Jeffries dismissed the idea, saying he’s purely concerned with maintaining his own position.

“As we wait for every vote to be counted in the most pivotal election in our lifetime, keeping the House Democratic Caucus unified on behalf of the American people has never been more important,” said a spokesperson for the congressman. “Representative Jeffries is running to serve a second term as Chairman of the vibrant House Democratic Caucus in the 117th Congress.”

A spokesperson for Pelosi said: “Today is not about the race for Speaker. Today is about the race for the White House and ensuring that our Members and candidates in uncalled races have the support they need. That is our focus.”

