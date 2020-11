https://www.oann.com/disney-delays-indefinitely-release-of-movie-death-on-the-nile/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=disney-delays-indefinitely-release-of-movie-death-on-the-nile

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 6, 2020

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Walt Disney Co on Thursday delayed to an indefinite date the release of its mystery adventure film “Death on the Nile.”

The movie, based on an Agatha Christie novel, had been scheduled for release in December. Disney in a statement gave no new release date.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook