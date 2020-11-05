https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/05/doj-looking-into-criminal-referral-alleging-3k-cases-of-voter-fraud-in-nevada-n1127129

The Nevada Republican Party claims to have discovered 3,062 instances of voter fraud and the party sent a criminal referral to Attorney General William Barr. A Department of Justice (DOJ) official told The Washington Examiner that the agency received the referral and is looking into the matter. The Trump campaign announced plans to file a lawsuit based on similar claims.

“Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud. We expect that number to grow substantially,” the Nevada Republican Party announced on Twitter. “Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.”

“A DOJ told the Washington Examiner on Thursday evening that the agency received the criminal referral and was looking into the matter,” the Washington, D.C. paper reported.

The Trump campaign announced plans to file a lawsuit claiming that voters who moved from Nevada to other states cast at least 10,000 ballots in Nevada. Rick Grennell, a former acting director of national intelligence and now a Trump campaign surrogate, told Lou Dobbs that the lawsuit would come in the next few hours.

“The Harry Reid machine recklessly threw ballots into the mail, and now we cannot check whether or not there are non-residents, which we have evidence, publicly-available evidence,” Grenell said at a Las Vegas news conference. “It is publicly available information that nonresidents have voted.”

Former Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R-Nev.) claimed to have evidence of voter fraud, although he did not make it public.

“We firmly believe that there are many voters in this group of mail-in people who are not proper voters,” Laxalt said at the press conference with Grennell. “In the last many days, we have received reports of many irregularities across the valley. We believe that there are dead voters that have been counted. We are also confident that there are thousands of people whose votes have been counted that have moved out of Clark County during the pandemic.”

Joe Gloria, the registrar of voters for Clark County, Nev., told reporters, “We are not aware of any improper ballots that are being processed.”

Nevada State Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II condemned “partisan hacks” for trying to attack “the integrity of Nevada’s voting system without evidence, threatening to disenfranchise the voices of their fellow Nevadans in the process.” He accused Republicans of trying to “circumvent democracy” and of having “filed suit in an attempt to suppress voters.”

J. Christian Adams, a former DOJ attorney who now serves on the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, suggested that the DOJ will not investigate the criminal referral thoroughly.

“The chances of Richard Pilger – head of the Election Crimes Branch of the DOJ – doing anything is next to zero,” Adams told PJ Media. “He authorized zero prosecutions during Obama era and allowed only three federal districts – [the Western District of Texas], [the Middle District of North Carolina] and [the Eastern District of Pennsylvania] to have any prosecutions.”

“FBI agents all over the USA are slow walking or killing voter fraud prosecutions,” Adams added. “It’s outrageous.”

Perhaps the Nevada GOP addressed the criminal referral to Attorney General Barr for this reason. It also seems that this criminal referral may form a central piece of evidence in a budding lawsuit.

