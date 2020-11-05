https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/doj-tells-prosecutors-armed-federal-agents-can-sent-examine-ballot-counting-locations-investigate-voter-fraud/

Federal police; Getty Images

The Justice Department told prosecutors on Wednesday that armed federal agents can be sent to ballot counting locations to investigate voter fraud, the New York Times reported.

Federal law prohibits armed federal agents from being stationed at vote counting centers unless force is determined “necessary.”

The Justice Department believes the law allows armed federal agents to post up at vote counting places after Election Day, The Times reported.

According to The New York Times, in an email, senior DOJ official Richard P. Donoghue said the law “does not prevent armed federal law enforcement persons from responding to, investigate, or prevent federal crimes at closed polling places or at other locations where votes are being counted.”

The Democrats are openly stealing the election by counting ballots days after Election Day and barring GOP observers from entering vote counting locations.

Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina — all states President Trump won on election night continue to find ballots for Joe Biden days after Nov. 3rd.

There was also massive ballot dumps that favored Joe Biden in the dead of the night in both Wisconsin and Michigan.

Where is Bill Barr? Where is the Republican leadership?

