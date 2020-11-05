https://noqreport.com/2020/11/05/dont-believe-your-lying-eyes/

WE ALL SAW IT

Either in person, or via the media, we witnessed humongous crowds flocking to hear Donald Trump on the campaign trail. We also saw Joe Biden hiding in his basement. When he ventured out or when his so-called running mate, Kamala Harris, soon to replace him, went out to campaign, they were lucky if a dozen people showed up.

Yet, on Election Day, the Democrats supposedly got a couple million more in the popular vote and are on the brink of stealing the Electoral College as they have been preparing all along to do. So, what happened?

Even here in Deep Blue Hawaii, there was an unparalleled and unprecedented enthusiasm for President Trump and little if any for his Democrat opponent. But, when the ballots were counted, there was little change from previous years in which Democrats dominated everything. Somehow, to a logical mind, this simply does not compute.

I refuse to buy into this “Red Mirage Theory”. We know what was happening and we know what we saw. Outside of Hawaii, many people had the opportunity to be involved firsthand with the national campaign.

We also saw last night that President Trump had some early convincing victories and was on the road to winning a second term. Then in the middle of the night Eastern Time, all the networks simply stopped calling states, called it quits, and refused to attribute those states in which the president led to him. They obviously predetermined that he would not reach 270 and be declared the winner last night.

Contrast early calls in Virginia and Arizona for Biden long before the results were in [Arizona, in fact, is still in play], and here in Hawaii, where people stood in line for probably 4 1/2 hours after polls closed at 7 p.m. to cast their votes. Yet, the networks and major media outlets called Hawaii for Biden at 7 p.m. Hawaii time even while people were still voting and no votes had been published. How can you call this anything other than a double standard?

Then look at how large leads by the president in Wisconsin and Michigan somehow supposedly magically evaporated in the wee hours of the night, just as the president had foreseen and forewarned. It’s not my purpose here to go into either a definitive cause of this or its potential resolution.

Rather, I’m simply looking at how this scenario is possible in today’s world. We saw a competent president who was very much in charge and very popular. We also saw a bumbling opponent who was nothing but a puppet for the radical leftists pulling his strings, with an even more radical running mate poised to replace him at the soonest opportunity. It is true that many of those who voted for Biden really were not voting because they like or trust Biden, but because of their irrational hatred for Trump. I resisted the term Trump Derangement Syndrome but perhaps that is really what it amounts to.

But, this is not a total answer to what we are seeing now. In other words, I’m not saying that so many people actually voted for Biden because they hated Trump. What I am getting at is that we need to find out where did that Red Wave go? Its existence is really indisputable. There are a number of theories about why the election results do not match what we experienced leading up to November 3rd.

EARLY MAIL-IN VOTING

There is no doubt in my mind that this was a deliberate scheme devised by the Democrats to skew and steal the election. Since election day is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, established by Congress under the Constitution, on what basis can we say that election day is some day in September or October or whenever you get your mandatory mail-in ballot and put it in the postal system, where in most states you are unable to change your vote if you decide later due to circumstances that you voted for the wrong person? Who in their right mind would devise a system that would impact election results and also delay the counting of votes? Only those with an ulterior motive to alter the outcome of the election would impose such a system.

It makes perfect sense that if you cannot be at your place of residence and vote in person on election day, then an absentee ballot should be requested. In my case, I did so when I voted for the first time for Richard Nixon for president in 1972 while I was stationed at Clark Air Base in the Philippines. That is a far cry from the debacle that we are seeing in 2020.

MEDIA CONNIVANCE

I’m not alleging that anybody sat down together in what used to be called the proverbial smoke-filled room and plotted how together they would try to sway the election by giving positive coverage to Democrats while burying Donald Trump’s message and smearing conservatives. That could be a criminal conspiracy. In reality, that probably never happened. Rather, it’s just that the liberal media and the Democrats (but I repeat myself) have the same mentality that they and they alone know what is right and anybody who disagrees with them is wrong. They therefore feel it natural and proper to tell others what is true and what is not.

PRINT AND ONLINE MEDIA

Major publications in the United States tend to be liberal by nature. That is true even in predominantly red states which have large blue enclaves in their state capitals and other major cities with newspapers and broadcast outlets that lean far to the left. In the Lone Star State, Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio are prime examples of this.

Here in Hawaii, it is an obvious fact that all the local media work very hard to bury the conservative message. They criticize Democrats only in non-election years or if they are lame ducks or have no viable conservative opponent. Just take a look at Honolulu Civil Beat owned by Pierre Omidyar. Their radical agenda would certainly rival that of George Soros.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Jack Dorsey’s Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook are becoming notorious. Both basically hinder anyone from sharing President Trump’s messages and videos with their warnings and attempts at intimidation of users. I must admit I am dumbfounded at how arrogant and egotistical these dudes and their minions are to declare themselves as the ultimate Arbiters of Truth vs. Fiction.

Whether they like him or not, the people of the United States elected Donald Trump as president. How dare they censor or limit distribution of the information that he wants to provide everyone in the country? As far as I can remember, I did not elect anyone for the title of Fact Checker. If I were going to do so, it certainly wouldn’t be some leftist from Silicon Valley!

COMING FULL CIRCLE

This discussion is not a tangent to our original point. Rather, it is the crux of the issue. We all saw momentum building in an incredible way for President Trump as his inspiring message of patriotism developed during this marathon campaign. I have long said that the national sport of the United States is not baseball or even football. It is politics.

But, supposedly somehow in the midst of the television coverage of the election results last night, all that just magically and instantly evaporated and went away. After Trump won Florida mostly by Hispanic votes in a convincing way early on, and it appeared that he was on his way to a clear victory, then late at night on the Eastern Seaboard, the pre-planned ~ or at least commonly-held ~ objective of the media set in. They stopped calling states when it appeared the majority of the remaining ones would be for Trump and that he would go over 270 putting them in the awkward position of declaring him the winner.

Then, what we had seen with our own lying eyes disappeared into thin air in an attempted Midwestern coup. Substantial leads in both Wisconsin and Michigan were somehow overcome when many votes were somehow discovered that went overwhelmingly for Biden and for Democrat candidates such as in the Michigan Senate race.

As of this writing, the election has not been locked into concrete. President Trump is taking legal action for recounts and count integrity in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. There are serious indications that Arizona was prematurely called for Biden and could still be in play. There’s also Nevada still outstanding.

FIRST THINGS FIRST

Even if it has to go all the way to the Supreme Court, we must not allow this election to be stolen. The consequences of a Harris-Biden term must be avoided if at all possible. The integrity of this election must be restored. President Trump and his attorneys are handling this very well.

But, going forward, we’re going to have to never allow another election from hell like this one. Those of us old enough to remember Bush vs. Gore in 2000 used that term back then. But I think that was more incompetence, whereas this go-around, it’s basically malevolence.

We know what we saw. We did not see an old corrupt former Senator and Vice President experiencing the onset of dementia potentially becoming our next president, until he can be replaced by his designated successor of the leftists, an opportunistic and unprincipled chameleon from the Left Coast. But that is where we are now. Either we believe our lying eyes and we accept that something has happened to interrupt the proper execution of the 2020 election process, or we just roll over and play dead.

I sincerely hope that no one reading this will want to choose that last option.

THEREFORE

So, what do you do? If you live in one of the battleground states, you should be contacting your state government to demand accountability. As of right now, that includes Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

Here in Hawaii, we honestly have to go back to the drawing board. I don’t believe we can do any more than what we did this year. There was an incredible energy, initiative and enthusiasm for President Trump and for conservative candidates. Somehow, looking at the final printout from the Hawaii State Office of Elections, that really didn’t translate into victories. I don’t believe in “moral victories”, but it didn’t even greatly increase our percentages against Democrat incumbents. I’m not ready at this point to allege fraud. But I do believe there is a groupthink here in the 50th state that we need to address and overcome.

Americans in other states, abroad or wherever you may be, and even our friends watching us around the world, we cannot let this election get away from us. We need to remain actively engaged in this process. Support the president and his team in their efforts to ensure accuracy and a legitimate vote count. Don’t let the media get away with obscuring what is actually happening right now.

THE NEXT FOUR YEARS

Whatever happens, this will be a period of God’s Grace in which He warns those here on earth who do not believe in Him to repent. Whether we have President Trump working so hard to keep America America and to restore our respect for history and recognition of who we are and where we came from, or whether we get the perverted corrupt policies of Harris-Biden reinventing America into a distorted caricature of our true selves, what matters most is not what they do, but what we do.

TWELVE SCORE AND FOUR YEARS AGO

… our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.

But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

Abraham Lincoln

November 19, 1863

ARE WE WORTHY?

Are we the rightful heirs of those who sacrificed their own blood to preserve our liberties? To name just some, the American Revolution, the War of 1812, the War Between the States, the Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the War in Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and countless other battlefields around the world, are where our valiant heroes gave up their families and their fortunes, or potential fortunes, to preserve for us a country.

Do we really deserve their sacrifices? What we do in the next few days, weeks and beyond will tell the tale of whether America is really still America! We’ve got only one chance to get this right so that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth!

