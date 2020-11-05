https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/05/dont-say-socialism-ever-again-nancy-pelosi-gets-big-warnings-during-her-call-with-distressed-house-dems/

As we told you earlier, on a caucus call with House Democrats, Nancy Pelosi did her best to spin the party losing several seats on the House after Tuesday’s election (some seats remain undecided even now).

On the call, Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger was among those who gave Pelosi and others a warning about dialing back their leftist rhetoric, as reported by the Washington Post’s Erica Werner:

Spanberger on the Dem caucus call: We lost races we shouldn’t have lost.

Defund police almost cost me my race bc of an attack ad.

Don’t say socialism ever again.

Need to get back to basics.

(Is yelling.) — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

Pelosi sure didn’t want to hear that:

Pelosi comes back on and says she disagrees, they won the House and presidency — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

We have a mandate! Pelosi says before getting off the call — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

But wait, there’s more:

Also earlier in the call Debbie Mucarsel-Powell who lost her race was crying , and mentioned how people can’t pronounce her name, and said stop being negative on Twitter — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

Jeffries comes back on to tell people to stop leaking and that reporters aren’t your friends! 😢 — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

Jayapal is telling Jeffries to find the leakers! 🤐 — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

It just keeps going as Pascrell now calling out Schumer.

Pelosi’s done an amazing job … but where’s Schumer in all of this? Says Pelosi has one hand tied behind her back — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

Rashida Tlaib saying before we make painful statements we need to wait and see how the numbers come down, feels like I’m being asked to be quiet and we need to appeal to certain people, and that’s not right — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

Tlaib: They called Obama worse, they called him a Muslim, a socialist, you can blame these words but if it wasn’t on BLM would’ve been something else — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

Sounds like there’s some dissension in the ranks!

Exactly.

It’s also worth noting that Rep. Spanberger won her race in part due to some suddenly “found” absentee ballots:

In CD7, Spanberger now leads by 5,134 votes after Henrico County posts 14,616 central absentee votes that were overlooked on Election night. Officials overlooked the ballots, which were saved on a memory stick mislabeled as “provisional ballots.” https://t.co/UL3zFe0kEb — vpapupdates (@vpapupdates) November 4, 2020

Nothing to see here, right Abby?https://t.co/6IMkHf0RRu — 93% Peaceful Bishop (@BishopTomBishop) November 5, 2020

Henrico County registrar admits thousands of absentee ballots found on mislabeled memory card https://t.co/leKlArpQXp — Constance Jones (@Constance8News) November 5, 2020

So the Republican might have won if not for those “found” ballots.

