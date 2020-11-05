https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/SABList-abortion-election/2020/11/05/id/995609

Eleven women who are anti-abortion advocates were reelected to the House, and 13 newly elected women who support the cause will join them next Congress, doubling their ranks.

The anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List posted a list Wednesday of the Election Day winners who are anti-abortion supporters.

“We expect when all votes are counted and the races are called, we will have a record number of pro-life women serving in the next Congress,” SAB List head Marjorie Dannenfelser told Breitbart.

“These gains are a repudiation of abortion extremism and further evidence that life is a winning issue in politics.”

“The surge of victorious pro-life women candidates in the U.S. House is a stunning blow to Nancy Pelosi and her pro-abortion agenda,” she added.

Dannenfelser, who co-chaired Pro-Life Voices for Trump, along with Christina Bennett, told Breitbart the election results are “a resounding victory for pro-life women everywhere and an enormous advancement of Susan B. Anthony List’s mission.”

The SAB List also said six anti-abortion supporters will serve in the Senate next Congress — seven if Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., wins her runoff election.

