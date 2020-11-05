https://www.theblaze.com/chad-prather/election-night-tweet-warns-blazetv-reporter-of-a-threat-on-his-life

BlazeTV host Chad Prather spoke with Glenn Beck about a threat made against a BlazeTV reporter during an election night protest in Washington, D.C.

In this clip, Chad and Glenn expressed concern for BlazeTV reporter Elijah Schaffer who just minutes earlier had a threat made on his life.

Glenn explained why Elijah and his team had to be pulled from the field after rumors, and a tweet gave a valid reason for alarm.

A screenshot of a tweet outlining a potential assassination plot.

Elijah is best known for his coverage of Antifa protests and Black Lives Matter riots.

Watch the clip for details.

Want more from Chad Prather?

To enjoy more of Chad’s comedy, craziness and common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

