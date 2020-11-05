Exit polls show that voters were deeply divided over whether the pandemic or the economy was more important.

Polling conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool found that 51% of voters favored containing the coronavirus even if it meant hurting the economy. Forty-two percent favored rebuilding the economy, even if it hampered efforts to slow the virus.

The divide was heavily partisan. Of those who favored stopping the pandemic over restarting the economy, 80% voted for Joe Biden. Seventy-six percent who preferred opening the economy voted for President Trump.

Views on efforts to contain the virus also broke along partisan lines. Of the 48% who said efforts were going well, 78% voted for Trump. Of the 50% who said efforts were going poorly, 88% voted for Biden.

To date, more than 9.4 million cases and over 233,000 deaths due to COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States.

Hospitals in the Midwest have started scaling back nonessential services this week as hospitalizations continue to trend upward. Nebraska’s largest hospitals have all started limiting elective surgeries, the Norfolk Daily News reported Wednesday.

“We have seen a doubling of COVID positive patients in the last several weeks. No doubt if this trend continues — not just at our hospitals — but every hospital in the state could be at capacity in a very short period of time,” said Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer for CHI Health’s network of 14 hospitals across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Meanwhile, one of Missouri’s largest healthcare providers called off some elective procedures amid fears that hospitals are nearing their capacity, the Associated Press reported . BJC HealthCare said four of its St. Louis-area hospitals will start rescheduling some elective surgeries starting Monday and until at least Nov. 20.

Denmark, the world’s largest producer of mink fur, will cull its mink population after discovering a mutated version of the coronavirus in the animals that could spread to people. Danish health authorities detected the mutated virus in 12 people who had recently caught the infection from mink in the northern part of the country.

“Due to the discovery of a mutated infection in mink, which weakens the ability to form antibodies, resolute action is needed. It is necessary to kill all mink,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday, according to the Financial Times.

A North Dakota Republican who died from COVID-19 last month won his bid for the state House of Representatives on Tuesday night. Bismarck voters elected David Andhal, 55, to the House despite his sudden death on Oct. 5.

On Wednesday, the Italian government announced that it will seal off six regions of the country in response to the surging coronavirus pandemic.

The regions are in the north, which is often considered the economic engine of the country, and in the poorer south. Residents of the regions will be prohibited from crossing borders with exceptions for work, healthcare, and “situations of necessity.” Businesses selling nonessential goods will be closed, as will bars and restaurants.

Last Friday, new coronavirus cases in Sweden hit a record of 4,062. In response, the Swedish government is imposing restrictions in seven of the nation’s 21 regions, where 70% of the population lives. These include avoiding physical contact with other people, avoiding indoor areas where crowds can form, and avoiding parties, funerals, and weddings. Employees who can work at home should do so.

People do not yet face legal consequences if they do not follow the government’s recommendations. But Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said, “It is expected that everyone who is subject to these recommendations will follow them all day, every day.”