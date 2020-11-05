https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/aviation/524587-faa-issues-flight-restrictions-for-wilmington-as-election

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued a flight advisory for Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots Rihanna calls on officials to ‘count every vote’ following Election Day: ‘We’ll wait’ MORE‘s hometown of Wilmington, Del., directing private aircraft pilots to observe a no-fly zone around the former vice president’s home as he moves closer to securing an election victory.

A flight advisory from the agency urges all pilots not departing or arriving from nearby New Castle Airport or taking part in emergency missions to avoid the area unless otherwise approved by officials.

Drone operators were also warned as part of the advisory that unauthorized flights in the area could result in damage or destruction of their property.

ADVERTISEMENT

FAA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how the agency decides when to issue such advisories.

Biden appears to be on the verge of becoming the next president after victories in Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday put him on the precipice of the number of electoral votes needed to win the presidency. Officials in several states are still counting votes, and a number of major battleground states remain uncalled.

The FAA frequently implements no-fly zones around major political events, including the 2017 inauguration of President Trump Donald John TrumpAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Officials warn delayed vote count could lead to flood of disinformation New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots MORE as well as the 2016 Republican and Democratic conventions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

