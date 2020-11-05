https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/facebook-bans-pro-trump-stop-steal-page-delegitimizing-election/

Facebook has removed a pro-Trump group page called “Stop the Steal,” which had drawn some 350,000 members since the presidential election Tuesday.

The Gateway Pundit reported Facebook killed the page by Women for America, claiming it was “organized around the delegitimization of the election process” and members were calling for violence.

“In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group ‘Stop the Steal,’ which was creating real-world events,” said a statement from Facebook. “The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group.”

However, Facebook did not provide evidence of “calls for violence.”

Rolling Stone reporter EJ Dickson spotlighted the page before it was removed, complaining on Twitter that Facebook “is, once again, doing an absolutely atrocious job at curtailing election-related disinformation and violent rhetoric.”

“Its history of being reactive rather than proactive may very well result in the platform having blood on its hands,” Dickson said.

Facebook is, once again, doing an absolutely atrocious job at curtailing election-related disinformation and violent rhetoric. Its history of being reactive rather than proactive may very well result in the platform having blood on its hands. https://t.co/1CapFBFY7A — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) November 5, 2020

.@Facebook is hosting a “Stop the Steal” group run by figures close to Donald Trump and Steve Bannon. It is calling on 300,000 members to protest at vote counts and contains calls for violence. It has to be shut down. pic.twitter.com/on308Xvze4 — Center for Countering Digital Hate (@CCDHate) November 5, 2020

Activist organizations such as the Center for Countering Digital Hate also lobbied, complaining other activists against vote fraud were “associates of Steve Bannon” trying to interfere in vote counts across the U.S.

The Trump campaign, however, has its own effort to root out criminal activity in the 2020 election.

The Washington Times reported the campaign launched an online voter-fraud complaint form and set up a hotline link.

The phone number is 888-630-1776 for people to report suspicious activity.

“We have been getting countless incoming calls from people all over the country reporting the fraud and the abuse,” said campaign manager Bill Stepien. “The Democrats’ lying, cheating and stealing is running rampant all over this country.”

