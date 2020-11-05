https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/05/facebook-takes-down-stop-the-steal-group-that-had-added-365000-members-due-to-worrying-calls-for-violence/

Facebook apparently thought a group called “Stop the Steal” being used to organize protests across the country was possibly inciting violence and took the group down.

That’s from the Washington Post, which explains why they say the protesters were using the group to “organize protests against vote counting.”

A Facebook group with more than 300,000 members claiming the election’s being stolen from President Trump just got removed … over growing fears it’s stirring violence.

The “Stop the Steal” group began picking up serious steam among Trump supporters over the past 24 hours, and was attempting to organize protests this Saturday around the country, claiming … “PRESIDENT TRUMP NEEDS US NOW MORE THAN EVER.”

Facebook’s not having it though, and has shut the group down citing “worrying calls for violence from some members of the group.” FB also says the group was “organized around the delegitimization of the election process.”

It’s funny how all of Facebook’s efforts to protect the legitimacy of the election process all go one direction. Maybe, just maybe, the Stop the Steal group was trying to protect the legitimacy of the election process. And violence? Come on, man! They were praying last we checked.

Related:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...