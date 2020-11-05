https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/05/facebook-takes-down-stop-the-steal-group-that-had-added-365000-members-due-to-worrying-calls-for-violence/

Facebook apparently thought a group called “Stop the Steal” being used to organize protests across the country was possibly inciting violence and took the group down.

That’s from the Washington Post, which explains why they say the protesters were using the group to “organize protests against vote counting.”

A Facebook group with more than 300,000 members claiming the election’s being stolen from President Trump just got removed … over growing fears it’s stirring violence. The “Stop the Steal” group began picking up serious steam among Trump supporters over the past 24 hours, and was attempting to organize protests this Saturday around the country, claiming … “PRESIDENT TRUMP NEEDS US NOW MORE THAN EVER.”

