North Carolina is not expected to update its vote totals in the presidential election until next week.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections released a statement on Wednesday saying officials are counting provisional and absentee ballots and will release “unofficial results” after meetings with county boards. Patrick Gannon, spokesman for the NCSBE, confirmed to the Washington Examiner that it is “likely” the state’s vote total won’t be available to the public until next week.

“The 100 bipartisan county boards will hold meetings to count the remaining provisional and absentee ballots and add them to unofficial election results on the Election Night Reporting website. Most of the meetings will be held on Thursday, November 12, or Friday, November 13, but some will be held this week or early next week,” the board of elections said in a press release. “Unofficial results will be added to the totals in each county after these meetings. The State Board will provide a statewide schedule of absentee board meetings as soon as possible.”

The state is critical for President Trump to obtain 270 electoral votes in his bid for reelection.

On Wednesday afternoon, the president said his campaign has “claimed” victory in several swing states, including North Carolina, even though no major outlet has projected his victory in them. Nevada, another state the president hopes to pick up on his road to 270 electoral votes, will not make public new vote total updates until Thursday.

We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Although some outlets have called races in places that others have not, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is generally considered to be on the cusp of attaining the 270 electoral votes to declare victory. The Trump campaign filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia.