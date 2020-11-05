https://noqreport.com/2020/11/05/aubrey-huff-when-the-truth-comes-out-the-democratic-party-will-cease-to-exist/

Retired baseball player and conservative commentator Aubrey Huff took to Twitter to break down what’s happening with the election, voter fraud, and how this will all play out in the end.

We are witnessing the biggest scam in the history of America! @realDonaldTrump will be president…eventually. Book it! #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/k3a7Eyj3YY — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) November 5, 2020

“Joe Biden is going to be declared President of the United States,” Huff predicted.

The evidence of voter fraud is mounting and being spread across social media despite Facebook’s and Twitter’s attempts to suppress information and spread propaganda. As Huff noted, there is zero chance Joe Biden could have earned more votes than Barack Obama.

“If you’re a Biden supporter and you don’t smell some kind of corruption, some kind of fraud, then you’re lying to yourself,” he continued.

Huff believes that after Biden is declared the winner by the media, President Trump’s army of attorneys will take various lawsuits up to the Supreme Court where the real election results can come to light. He then explained that this wasn’t a new plan, that Democrats have been working on it for months if not longer.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

“This was never about a coronavirus, a virus that has a 99% chance of survival,” he said. “This was the plan from the very beginning for mail-in voting so that Donald Trump would be cheated out of this election. The knew they had no other chance.”

Sentiment among Trump-supporters has been ebbing and flowing, particularly on social media as evidence of pro-Democrat voter fraud is being ignored by most on the left and the entire mainstream media industrial complex. It will be a crushing blow to the psyches of patriots when Biden is declared the victor, but in the end Huff believes our votes will be vindicated.

“Patriots, know this: Donald Trump will be president,” he said. “We just have to be patient. We just have to go through this process. Unfortunately it’s come to this, but God’s in control. I believe in America.”

This process is only on day three and it already seems to many to have gone on forever. But as Huff noted, there’s a silver lining to all of this.

“In a way this will be a good thing because the Democratic Party will cease to exist. It will destroy them forever.”

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

