Police in Texas arrested an Army soldier and charged him with the murder of a 32-year-old woman who was killed more than a year ago.

According to local news station KWTX, Cory Grafton, 20, was taken into custody on Tuesday for the murder of Chelsea Cheatham, 32. On June 19, 2019, Cheatham was found unconscious and not breathing in a hotel room in Killeen, Texas. She was pronounced dead, and after a lengthy investigation, police found ample evidence — including DNA — to charge Grafton with her murder.

Grafton is a member of the Army’s 1st Cavalry Division, according to CNN.

“We confirm that Spc. Corey L. Grafton is an active duty Soldier assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood,” Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam told CNN. “The unit continues to cooperate with the Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers.”

Brautigam said according to military records, Grafton’s first name is spelled Corey, although the local jail lists it as Cory.

A press release from the Killeen Police Department reads, “Through the investigation, Detectives with the Homicide Unit received information from a witness that 20-year-old Cory Grafton was at the scene at the time Chelsea Cheatham was murdered. With the assistance from the Texas Rangers, DNA from the scene was submitted and the results confirmed that Grafton matched the DNA located on Cheatham.”

KWTX reported that a co-worker told investigators that Grafton confessed to killing the woman.

