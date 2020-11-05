https://www.oann.com/fortnite-set-to-return-to-apple-devices-via-nvidia-cloud-gaming-service-bbc/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fortnite-set-to-return-to-apple-devices-via-nvidia-cloud-gaming-service-bbc

November 5, 2020

(Reuters) – Users of Apple Inc’s iPhone and iPad could soon be able to play Epic Games’s “Fortnite” game again via a cloud service, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp has developed a version of its GeForce cloud gaming service that runs in the mobile web browser Safari, the report said. (https://bbc.in/32jXJqy)

Nvidia said it would not comment on any new clients coming to the service, or on the availability of any game on unannounced or unreleased platforms. Nvidia is expected to announce updates to its GeForce Now service later this month.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, Sweden; Editing by Maju Samuel)

